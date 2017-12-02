 »   »   » Filmfare Style & Glamour Awards: Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif & Others At Dazzling Best [PICS]

Filmfare Style & Glamour Awards: Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif & Others At Dazzling Best [PICS]

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

It was indeed a night to remember! Yesterday, a galaxy of stars right from Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to Hrithik Roshan descended at the Filmfare Style & Glamour Awards.

The bigwies from the tinsel town were dressed to kill and we bet you won't be able to take your eyes off them. We bring you a platter of pictures from the starry do that you just can't afford to miss.

Check it out for yourself....

She Slays Like A Goddess

She Slays Like A Goddess

Deepika Padukone opted for a red hot gown and boy, we could already hear our heart skipping a beat.

Baar Baar Dekho

Baar Baar Dekho

Holy smokes! Katrina Kaif knows how to make us go weak in our knees each time.

Cindrella Tales

Cindrella Tales

Sonam Kapoor looks every bit like a princess in a sequenced gold ball gown.

A Vision in White

A Vision in White

The Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan painted an elegant picture in a a white down with a flowery trail.

Oye Handsome

Oye Handsome

We are totally crushed over Hrithik Roshan's oh-so-hot looks!

Pretty Woman

Pretty Woman

Isn't Alia Bhatt's dreamy looks making you go all hearts?

Shine Bright Like A Diamond

Shine Bright Like A Diamond

That's exactly what the gorgeous Sridevi is upto here!

Diva Alert

Diva Alert

The evergreen Rekha knows how to make heads turn wherever she goes.

Main Tera Hero

Main Tera Hero

The suave Varun Dhawan is killin' it at the red carpet.

Love, Love, Love

Love, Love, Love

Shahid Kapoor dressed a grey formal suit with a black polo neck is hands down looking hawt!

Candid Moments

Candid Moments

Bromance at its peak!

Oh-So-Sexy

Oh-So-Sexy

That's Vaani Kapoor for you!

Picture Perfect

Picture Perfect

Bebo and Rekha strike a pose with Jitesh Pillai.

Siblings Alert

Siblings Alert

This click is all things adsorbs!

Glamming It Up

Glamming It Up

Sonakshi Sinha and Kriti Sanon pose for the shutterbug.

Super Dapper Karan Singh Grover

Super Dapper Karan Singh Grover

Do we need to tell you why we love this man?

Beauty In Black

Beauty In Black

Saiyami Kher proves yet again why one can't never go wrong with black.

What A Gorgeous Sight!

What A Gorgeous Sight!

Looks like Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez are the new besties in town!

Beauty Queen

Beauty Queen

The ravishing Manushi Chillar looked it a million bucks.

Too Much Hotness In One Frame

Too Much Hotness In One Frame

That's Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Esha Gupta for you!

Quirk It Up

Quirk It Up

That's exactly what brothers Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurrana are doing here!

Oh-So-Hot

Oh-So-Hot

Bhumi Pednekar is raising the temperature soaring high in this white outfit.

Meanwhile, here's a list of the winners...

Most Stylish Star Of The Year: Shahid Kapoor
Fashion Trailblazer of the Year: Katrina Kaif
Hot Stepper Of The Year: Ayushmann Khurrana
Most Glamorous Star Award: Hrithik Roshan
Stylist Star Of The Year: Sonam Kapoor

Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat