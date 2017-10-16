 »   »   » Filmmaker Lekh Tandon Passes Away

Filmmaker Lekh Tandon passed away yesterday due to multiple health issues at his residence in suburban Powai here. He was 88.

Tandon, who directed films like 'Amrapali' (1966) and 'Dulhan Wahi Jo Piya Man Bhaaye' (1977), breathed his last this evening.

"He was not keeping well for sometime and was bed-ridden from the last five to six months. He had multiple health issues due to which he passed away around 5.30 PM," filmmaker Ashoke Pandit told PTI.

Tandon is also credited with discovering actor Shahrukh Khan by casting him in his TV serial 'Dil Dariya' in 1988. He also directed TV serial Farmaan, broadcast on Doordarshan in early 90s.

Tandon will be cremated today in Powai.

Credits: PTI