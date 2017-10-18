 »   »   » Firangi Poster: Kapil Sharma Gears Up To Kick Angrezi Butt In This First Look Poster

Kapil Sharma is known for his impeccable comic timings on popular shows like Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. His debut film 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' wasn't exactly a box office success. But now, the actor is back with a bang.

Kapil is ready with his second outing titled Firangi, a rom-com based in the times of colonism. The makers have released the first official poster of the film. It features a khaki clad Kapil 'kicking' the butt of a firangi official. Check it out here...



Buzz is that the film revolves around a story of a small-town boy (Kapil) and his love life with NRI girl, Monica Gill.



Directed by Rajiev Dhingra, Firangi also features Tanushree Dutta's younger sister Ishita who made her acting debut in Bollywood with Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam. The film is slated to release on 24th November.



Watch out this space for more interesting updates.