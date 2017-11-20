 »   »   » Read The FIRST MOVIE REVIEW Of Deepika Padukone's Padmavati; It Will Make You Even More FURIOUS!

Padmavati Controversy: Arnab Goswami

Amidst all the hullabaloo going around Padmavati release, the movie review by India TV chairman and editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma is out, and trust us if we say, it will make you even more furious!

Wondering why? Because after watching the film, Mr Sharma said, "I can emphatically say that there is not a single dialogue, not a single scene, not a single sequence that can be said to go against the proud history of the Rajputs of Rajasthan."

Isn't it shameful and outrageous at the same time that political parties are getting involved in this without even watching the film! They're openly threatening Deepika simply for doing her work. And now, after his review, we're even more pissed that without committing any mistake, the Padmavati team has to go through this all!



Here Are Excerpts From Rajat Sharma's Movie Review:

