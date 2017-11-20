 »   »   » Read The FIRST MOVIE REVIEW Of Deepika Padukone's Padmavati; It Will Make You Even More FURIOUS!

Amidst all the hullabaloo going around Padmavati release, the movie review by India TV chairman and editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma is out, and trust us if we say, it will make you even more furious!
Wondering why? Because after watching the film, Mr Sharma said, "I can emphatically say that there is not a single dialogue, not a single scene, not a single sequence that can be said to go against the proud history of the Rajputs of Rajasthan."
Isn't it shameful and outrageous at the same time that political parties are getting involved in this without even watching the film! They're openly threatening Deepika simply for doing her work. And now, after his review, we're even more pissed that without committing any mistake, the Padmavati team has to go through this all!
Here Are Excerpts From Rajat Sharma's Movie Review:
SLB Has Done Full Research
"Sanjay Leela Bhansali has directed the film after conducting full research. While filming the scenes and sequences, he has kept in mind the need to respect the Rajput traditions and etiquettes."
'No Distortion Of History'
"There has been no distortion of history in the entire film. I sincerely feel that the valour of Maharaja Rawal Ratan Singh, the strategic mind of Queen Padmavati, their bravery and sacrifice have been correctly portrayed in Bhansali's film", said Rajat Sharma.
Rajat Sharma Thrashes The Protesters
"For the last several months, the Rajput community has been agitated merely on the basis of hearsay that Bhansali has denigrated the Rajput community in his film."
SLB Hasn't Portrayed Ratan Singh As Weak Person
"It was alleged that he had portrayed Ratan Singh as a weak person, who bowed before Alauddin Khilji, that the film portrays Khilji as a hero, but after watching the entire film, one can only marvel in the manner Bhansali has portrayed Khilji as a scheming villain throughout the film, and Maharaja Rawal Ratan Singh as a brave king", added Sharma.
Rajat Sharma Rani Padmavati Doing Dance Sequence
"Questions have been raised about Rani Padmavati doing the dance sequence in the film. I hail from Rajasthan, and I am well aware of Rajput tradition and culture."
"I know that Rajput queens do not dance in public, but everybody would agree with me that queens and princesses do dance in the female quarters "Ranivas" of the palace with their friends and acquaintances."
'The Queen Is Dancing Inside Ranivas'
"No male is allowed to watch this dance, except the king. In the film Padmavati, this was how it was exactly shown. While watching the promo, one may have a feel that the queen is dancing in public, but it is not so. The queen has been shown dancing inside the Ranivas", Sharma said.
'Watch The Film & Then Decide'
"I understand the feelings of people who have been hurt by this film, but their anger is merely based on hearsay. I will humply appeal to all my Rajput brothers and sisters to watch this film at least once and then decide."
Everyone Will Be Proud Of The Film
"They will certainly feel that this film has correctly portrayed the Rajputs in a positive light. Every child in this great country will feel proud on watching the sacrifice of Rani Padmavati and Rawal Ratan Singh."