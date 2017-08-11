 »   »   » JUST IN! First Picture Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan From IFFM, Australia; Looks Bewitching In Black!

We all know that currently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is in Australia for the ongoing Indian Film Festival in Melbourne. The actress will be seen raising the Indian flag to mark India's 70 years of the Independence.

And we are here with the very first picture of the actress from the do and boy, she looks simply beautiful, while donning a black ethnic wear.

Aishwarya Rai’s First Pic From IFFM Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spotted with Daniel Andrews, Premiere Chief Minister of Victoria, Australia and Mitu Bhowmick Lange, Director of the IFFM. A Close Friend Of Aishwarya Rai Is Also There Designer-turned-director, Vikram Phadnis, who will be taking his Marathi movie, Hrudayantar to the Indian Film Festival in Melbourne, hopes that while he's taking the movie to the world, his close friend Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will get some time to watch his film. I Hope Aishwarya Has Time To See My Film "Aiswarya hasn't seen the film yet and I'm hoping she will watch my film. I hope she has the time to see it," says Vikram to Deccan Chronicle. Her Feedback Matters To Him A Lot He says, ""Her review matters a lot to me. We've grown up together and she knows cinema inside out. Her opinion does matter to me a lot. I just hope she likes this film." Aishwarya & Vikram To Collaborate For A Film? There were hush hush that the maker also has plans to cast Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in his next. When asked about the same, he said, "Yes." Vikram Has Written A Script For Aishwarya He further revealed, "I will be reworking on my script, which I had written for Aishwarya few years ago. I will start my film soon, and it's too early to reveal anything at this point of time."

Stay locked with us for more updates!