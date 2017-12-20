 »   »   » FIRST PICTURES! Birthday Boy Taimur Smears His Face With Cake, Strikes A Cute Pose With Saif- Bebo

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur turns a year older today. While everyone is obsessing over the super adorable star kid, here's something that will steal your hearts.

Taimur Ali Khan's First Birthday Photo; Check out here | FilmiBeat

While the little nawab is celebrating his special day at the Pataudi palace, his maasi Karisma Kapoor is making sure that we get a glimpse of what's happening there...

The Traditional Cake Cutting Picture This picture of Taimur smearing his face with his birthday cake is just 'aww'dorable! Quite a curious kid, we must say! A Perfect Family While Saif and Kareena are lost into each other's eyes, baby Taimur is busy playing with his toys. Happy Birthday Little Tot Meanwhile, Amrita Arora too made our day with his amazing click. An Intimate Family Affair As we had earlier reported, a source close to Saif Ali Khan had revealed, "Taimur's birthday will be a very small, very intimate family affair. Only his grandparents and aunts will attend. From what we have noted about Saif and Kareena's wedding, to the dinners they have hosted is that they have only been low profile events and get togethers."

Watch out this space for more pictures of Taimur from his first birthday celebrations.