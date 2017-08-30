 »   »   » FIRST POSTER: Sanjay Dutt's Royal Avatar In 'The Good Maharaja' Will Make You Curious For The Film!

Ever before Sanjay Dutt's comeback film Bhoomi with Omung Kumar could hit the theatrical screens, the duo have teamed up for yet another flick titled 'The Good Maharaja'.

The historical film is actually a biopic and has Dutt essaying the role of Maharaja Jam Sahib Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji, the ruler of Nawanagar, a princely state in British India. The King during his reign provided shelter to hundreds of abandoned Polish children during World War II.

Check out the first look poster here along with few more details about this project-

First Look Poster The makers have released the first look poster of 'The Good Maharaja' and one must say that Sanju looks absolutely stunning in his royal attire. English-Polish Production Reportedly, the film will be an English-Polish production and Omung has been working on it for about a year-and-a-half. They also met the Polish government officials last year to work out shooting permissions for the film. Sanjay's Regal Look Elaborating on Sanjay's look, Omung Kumar said, "We have photographs of the Maharaja for reference. We will take certain creative liberties but are trying to keep things as authentic as possible. Sanjay looks regal and it was his idea to do this role and I wanted to direct it because it's a superb story." Baba Is Very Excited About The Film On the other hand, producer Sandeep Singh was quoted as saying, "Sanjay Dutt's image has the aura of royalty. We have done look tests and we are very excited with the outcome. Baba is very excited about this film and this will be a big budget film that will span across continents." Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 Talking about other films, Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing a royal gangster in Tigmanshu Dhulia's Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. Torbaaz He has also come on board for Girish Malik's Torbaaz which has him essaying an army officer. The film revolves around his character who wants to give the 'children of war' a ray of hope.

Meanwhile, Sanjay and Omung Kumar are also collaborating on Malang. Looks like Sanju has his platter full with exciting films.