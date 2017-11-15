 »   »   » FIRST TIME AFTER THEIR UGLY FIGHT! Karan Johar Finally Speaks Up About His Equation With Kajol

Karan Johar OPENS UP on relationship with Kajol first time after their FIGHT | FilmiBeat

Besties Karan Johar and Kajol drifted apart after the former spilled some controversial details about their ugly fallout and receiving abusive phone call from Ajay Devgn.

In fact, KJo had even went to the extend of saying that he wouldn't never forgive Kajol. and she can never be back in his life. But like they say, 'Nothing lasts forever in Bollywood'. The two soon buried the hatchet and reconciled.

Recently at an event, Karan finally opened up about his current equation with Kajol...