 »   »   » FIRST TIME AFTER THEIR UGLY FIGHT! Karan Johar Finally Speaks Up About His Equation With Kajol

Besties Karan Johar and Kajol drifted apart after the former spilled some controversial details about their ugly fallout and receiving abusive phone call from Ajay Devgn.
In fact, KJo had even went to the extend of saying that he wouldn't never forgive Kajol. and she can never be back in his life. But like they say, 'Nothing lasts forever in Bollywood'. The two soon buried the hatchet and reconciled.
Recently at an event, Karan finally opened up about his current equation with Kajol...
Are You Listening, Kajol?
When quizzed about f he had plans to bring back once his best friend Kajol, with whom he recently fell apart, Karan said: "Kajol is and will remain as a special part of my life."
Back To Being Friends
Recently, Kajol had shared a throwback picture of her first car and KJo being KJo couldn't help himself from pulling her leg.
The Patch-Up Details
Kajol was the first one to extend the olive branch when she liked the first pictures of KJo's twins Roohi and Yash on Instagram. Later Karan attended Kajol's birthday party and the two hugged away all the differences.
What Ajay Devgn Had Said Earlier
Earlier, when Ajay was asked to react to patch-up reports, he had said, "
I have never ever spoken about personal topics and issues. So this is something very personal I really wouldn't like to talk about it. I've maintained this, in general, that I do not speak about personal life."
A Film Together On The Cards?
Considering that Karan and Kajol have decided to call it truce, we would love to see collaborating soon for a film? What do you think folks?
In Other News
At the launch event of his new show where he is debuting as a radio jockey, when Karan was asked to react to the recent ongoing Padmavati controversy, he said, "The show is about love, friendship and relationship. I don't want to talk now about thought-provoking issues like such (Padmavati), which calls for serious debate and conversation."