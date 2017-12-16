 »   »   » FLASHBACK 2017! Jacqueline Fernandez Adds Spice To 2017 Masala Entertainers!

Be it Housefull 2 and 3 be it Race 2, Kick or the most recent 2017 blockbuster Judwaa 2, Jacqueline has time and again delivered box off friendly cinema to the industry.

With 2017 Jacqueline has emerged to be the front-runner of commercial cinema and showed an upward graph in delivering hit movies.

Trade analyst Amul Mohan says, "Ever since Jacqueline Fernandez has set her foot in B-Town she showed an upward graph in delivering hit movies. The actress is among the counted few actresses of B-town who have 100 crore plus movies to their credit, with 5 movies surpassing the 100 crore mark, which certainly solidifies her stance as a top contender".

Jacqueline ticks all boxes to be in the top contenders, from delivering chartbusters with every film she is a part of to getting audiences to theatres with her immense popularity and hotness quotient, she has certainly established herself as a bankable commercial heroine. To add on to it, it is rather amazing how the actress provides a perfect balance between her sexy on-screen persona and her happy-go-lucky off-screen self.

Amul Mohan further adds, "Bagging the prestigious Race 3 is a testament of being a front-runner in the space of masala entertainers".

There are various reasons why she's the most sorted out actress in the commercial space.

The actress has secured the dominant position with immense hard work. Be it learning pole dancing for 3 months for a 3-4 minute song or learning MMA for her upcoming movie, Race 3, her diligent effort has played a big part in making her a top seed in the commercial space.

This self-made actress has made a mark for herself in Bollywood, making her one of the most commercially viable actresses of B'town as she promises entertainment with each of her movies.

Here is to many more mega successes to come her way in the future! She surely seems like one to look out in this race!