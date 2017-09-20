 »   »   » Forget His Romance With Deepika Padukone! Ranveer Singh's Love Interest In Padmavati Is Jim Sarbh?

Playing Khilji Was Like A Therapy For Ranveer

Ranveer was quoted as saying to a leading daily, "It was a very difficult character to play. I am a people pleaser, admittedly. I like to spread cheer and laughter. I like to keep the atmosphere light - even if it means making stupid jokes and acting silly and crass. But, when I became Alauddin Khilji for the movie, there's no trace of that person.



Some actors are that way, where the external starts to affect the internal. At some point during filming, everybody realized that at one point in the morning you'll have Ranveer and the rest of the day will be Khilji. My whole energy changed. Which is good, because at least I know I'm doing an honest job in the film.



But, yeah, I'm almost done now and I have to say what I told myself holds true to some extent. All the darkness has been lived out, it's been addressed. It's almost like therapy."





