 »   »   » Forget His Romance With Deepika Padukone! Ranveer Singh's Love Interest In Padmavati Is Jim Sarbh?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavati is one of the most awaited films. A couple of days back, we saw pictures of Shahid Kapoor practising sword-fighting doing the rounds on the internet. The film also stars Deepika Padukone.
Now we have some interesting scoop about Ranveer Singh's role in the film. Read on to know more...
Ranveer's Character To Be Bisexual
While it is known that the Befikre actor is playing the role of shrewd yet powerful Alauddin Khilji, buzz is that Bhansali also plans to explore Khilji's fascination and attraction to his slave-general Malik Kafur.
Ranveer Is All Game For It
Earlier when quizzed about taking up such a role, Ranveer had said in a podcast that if the script demands he would not mind playing such roles but for that to happen it really needs to be special to him.
Who Was Malik Kafur?
According to some historical facts, Alauddin Khilji has been described as a bisexual. The famous historian Devdatt Patnaik had once written that Khilji bought a boy from Gujarat in thousands of gold coin and it was tthis boy who grew up to become the dangerous general Malik Kafur.
Jim Sarbh To Essay This Role
Reportedly, Jim Sarbh who was last seen in Sushant Singh Rajput- Kriti Sanon starrer Raabta has been roped in to play Malik Kafur.
What's In Store
An Indiatimes.com report quoted a source as saying, "Khilji will be shown having feelings for Kafur and Bhansali has shot these scenes in a subtle manner so as not to hurt anybody's sentiments."
Playing Khilji Was Like A Therapy For Ranveer
Ranveer was quoted as saying to a leading daily, "It was a very difficult character to play. I am a people pleaser, admittedly. I like to spread cheer and laughter. I like to keep the atmosphere light - even if it means making stupid jokes and acting silly and crass. But, when I became Alauddin Khilji for the movie, there's no trace of that person.
Some actors are that way, where the external starts to affect the internal. At some point during filming, everybody realized that at one point in the morning you'll have Ranveer and the rest of the day will be Khilji. My whole energy changed. Which is good, because at least I know I'm doing an honest job in the film.
But, yeah, I'm almost done now and I have to say what I told myself holds true to some extent. All the darkness has been lived out, it's been addressed. It's almost like therapy."
Meanwhile, there were rumours about the film's release date being pushed to next year. But, the makers has brushed off these speculations. There were even reports about the film's teaser being out on this Navratri. However, there is no official confirmation yet.