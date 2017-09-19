 »   »   » Forget Katrina! Salman Khan & Jacqueline Fernandez’s Latest Pictures From Dabangg Tour Are Just Fab!

Salman Khan got a spectacular response to the brilliantly successful Dabangg Tour in Birmingham, and London and let us tell you that his dancing pictures with Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonakshi Sinha are too fab to be missed!

We have already seen Salman's chemistry with Jacqueline & Sonakshi in Kick & Dabangg, respectively, and don't be surprised when we say that even during their live performance in the UK, their chemistry was something to watch out for.

Salman In Awe Of Jacqueline While talking exclusively to Faridoon Shayar, Salman also talked about his Dabangg UK tour and Jacqueline and said, "Jacqueline is a great performer, she is like a really good dancer and she has got this great on-stage presence and she is phenomenal." Salman On Sooraj Pancholi "This time we had Sooraj as well. He is really endearing and wonderful. He is charming and hardworking. He is very good looking on stage and on-screen. I was really worried for Sooraj because London and Birmingham were his first performances. I stood up and saw his performance and I was very happy for him." Why Salman Was Little Worried For Sooraj’s Performance? "I knew he was going to be amazing. Performing in a room and performing in front of audience of thousands is a huge difference. There is a chance that you can get cold feet or stage fright but none of that. He went through very smoothly," said Salman. Salman Treats His Team Like A Family Speaking about his team, he said, "From dancers to the stars, everyone got the dates out to be the part of Da-Bangg tour and it's like one big family. You need to treat your team like a family." How Sweet Is That! "We spend a lot of time together even when we are not on venue; they are all in my room having lunches and dinners together. So this is how we keep bonding all the time. It's just like this one big family." Salman On Being So Energetic "Woh toh aa jati hai, fans ko dekh ke energy aa jati hai. No matter how tired you or how unwell you are, whenever you see that excitement you forget you aches and pain. You just feel like giving your best there." Salman’s Only Concern Is His Fan Being Entertained At The Concert "They come here with so much excitement and have travelled distances and spent so much money too. They have come here to see film stars, so when they go back it should be worth their money." "So no matter what frame of mind we are in, we just have to give the best of what we can and really enjoy it. It can be painful" Salman On Meeting Crazy Fans "That is the best compliment that we get. When you do a movie we do retakes and then the director says the shot is okay, and then you get the results and the response and appreciation when it releases but here it is instant. The performance is right there and that's what we look for always."

On the professional front, Salman will be next seen in Tiger Zinda Hai, opposite Katrina Kaif.