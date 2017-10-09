 »   »   » From A Wrestler To A Singer, Zaira Wasim's Journey Is All Things Impressive!

Aamir Khan Productions' 'Secret Superstar' stars Zaira Wasim who was earlier seen in 'Dangal'. The national award winning actress who portrayed the role of a wrestler in her first film has now essayed the role of an aspiring singer in her second film 'Secret Superstar'.

The makers have released a video that traces the journey of the young actress as she moulded herself from a wrestler to a singer. Zaira Wasim underwent special training by a guitar instructor to learn the minute details of playing a guitar.



Impressive! The actress who played the role of young Geeta Phogat learnt wrestling for Dangal and now has learnt playing a guitar for 'Seceret Superstar'. The-two-film-old actor has managed to acquire two huge skills through the journey of these films.

Zaira Wasim exhibited her action prowess as the wrestler in her debut film and is all set to play the role of a Baroda based young girl Insia who aspires to be a singer.



Zaira Learnt To Play Guitar Aamir Khan who is not just acting in the film but also producing the film made it clear that they wouldn't cheat at all.

Therefore, Zaira Wasim had to learn to play the guitar well enough to look convincing as real. Hence, Zaira learnt guitar for an entire year to perfect the act of singing on screen.



What's Tougher? Wrestling Or Playing Guitar? The 16-year-old actress Zaira Wasim says, "I had to make sure it did not look like I was acting. There are times you might miss a beat or two. Ensuring that I don't miss it was difficult," she says.

But was it easier than learning to wrestle? "Both are equally difficult. I was scared when I first learnt how to wrestle. I wasn't sure I could pull it off - it would not have been possible without my coach Kripa sir (Kripa Shankar Bishnoi)."



Aamir On Zaira Wasim's Acting Aamir Khan too shared his thoughts about the same saying, "We were clear from beginning that we won't cheat in the film. Insia, the character of Zaira is a singer and had to play the character correctly."

Aamir In Awe Of Zaira "I am so impressed with her performance. As an actor, whenever we play a musical instrument, we often try to play it accurately."

"She has gone a step further and has spent a lot of time with Meghna Mishra because she wanted to understand how to sing. They used to also rehearse together," added Aamir.



Zaira Left The Entire Cast In Awe Of Herself The entire cast and crew was in awe of the young actress' hard work as she thrived to perfect her act. She not only learnt guitar but also observed the singer Meghna Mishra to get into the skin of the character.



'Secret Superstar' is a film essentially based on music with the lead protagonist Insia played by Zaira Wasim being an aspiring singer. The young girl faces resistance from her father after which she opts to follow her dreams by posting videos on social media anonymously.



The film will release on 19th October 2017.