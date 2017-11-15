 »   »   » WOW! Fukrey Returns' First Song Has A Dharmendra Connection

It has been four long years since Fukrey hit the big screen and made the audience. Now that the producers are coming back with a sequel, they plan to recreate a classic song to the film which is releasing today.

Producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani have recreated the iconic song, "O meri Mehboobo", from Manmohan Desai's 1977 fantasy-adventure, Dharam Veer.



"It's the first song in the film and comes at a crucial point in the narrative as Part 2 starts exactly one year after the original ended. Richa's lady don, Bholi Punjaban, is in jail and Hunny, Choocha, Lali and Zafar are enjoying life, believing the past is behind them, when lives spirals downwards. It is picturised on the four boys," informs Ritesh, adding that composer Hardeep who had scored "Kala Chashma" for Nitya Mehra's Baar Baar Dekho sent them scratch with the hook line being "O meri mehbooba".



Ritesh loved the song and Raftaar has rapped for the recreated "Mehbooba". The makers have retained the original hook line, "O meri mehbooba mehbooba mehbooba, tujhey jaana hai toh jaa teri marji mera kya." "We are even trying to retain Mohd. Rafi's voice, it's a great song and I hope everyone likes this version," says Ritesh.



"I don't know about trend as it depends on the film and it's requirement. It worked for "Kala Chashma" and for Judwaa 2. Even in Don we kept "Khaike Paan" and "Yeh Mera Dil". Thanks to technology we can retain the melody while making it slightly more contemporary," the filmmaker explains.



Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba was the perfect buddy film and now the makers are ready with its sequel titled Fukrey Returns.



The film is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sindhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and will be directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, releasing on 15th December 2017.