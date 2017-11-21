 »   »   » Fukrey Returns Goes Back To Its Original Release Date, Check Out The New Poster!

With an innovative poster, the Fukra's have marked their release date back to their original release of December 8th 2017.

Making light of the current affairs, the Fukra's are seen serving their head on a platter taking a pun.



In a new poster, announcing its release date, the Fukra's aka Hunny, Choocha, Zafar, and Lali are seen offering their heads on a plate and bagging the release date of December 8th.



Fukrey Returns is a sequel to 2013's sleeper hit Fukrey that showcases Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, a gang of unemployed youngsters who indulge in a series of 'Jugaads' to earn a quick buck. Their actions lead them to a face-off with the badass Bholi Punjaban aka Richa Chadda.



The madcap comic caper revisits the storyline with an additional twist with Choocha having futuristic visions, that lead to a series of hilarious events to unfold. The sequel also marks the return of Richa Chadha's notorious character Bholi Punjaban, as she sets out to take revenge from the Fukra's.



The film will now release as per their original date of December 8th, 2017, as the date serves as a free release run.



Fukrey Returns is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and will be directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film is set to release on 8th December, 2017.