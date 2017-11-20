 »   »   » Fukrey Returns New Song! 'Peh Gaya Khalara' Is Going To Be The Wedding Song Of This Season

The second song from Fukrey Returns titled 'Peh Gaya Khalara 'is out and it surely is the next wedding song. The catchy beats and the lyrics of the track are ready to make everyone dance during this wedding season.

The boys not only do the perfect Bhangra moves but also have the perfect expression to the lyrics, making the video even more entertaining. We all can see the fun the boys had while shooting this song, they surely danced their hearts out.

Bollywood has never failed to give us tracks for the wedding season. And this time, Fukrey Returns has released a song which will instantly hit you and make you groove to its tunes.

We all can feel the love in the air. The song begins with Zafar-Vishakha and Hunny and Priya's wedding and it is a beach wedding for them. They have yet again nailed it with their adorable chemistry in the song.

Check it out here...

The music of the song is composed by Jasleen Royal and sung by Divya Kumar, Jasleen Royal, Akasa Singh & Akanksha Bhandari. Check it out here...

The song has a perfect wedding vibe to it and the lyrics too are damn quirky.

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba was the perfect buddy film and now the makers are ready with its sequel titled Fukrey Returns.

The film is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and will be releasing on 15th December 2017