 »   »   » Here's A Throwback To Fukey Just Before Fukrey Returns Releases!

Just before we get into the groove of the quirky comic entertainer of the year Fukrey Returns, the makers have refreshed our memories with a recap video of the 2013 Fukrey. Excel Entertainment's Fukrey Returns is the sequel to the 2013's sleeper hit Fukrey which won our heart with the rooted story of four Fukras trying to make easy money.

The short video grabs the essence of the first film and narrates the entire plot of Fukrey with an interesting background score. The quirky video adds to the madness of the film. The video revives the memories of the first film adding to the anticipation for the second film.



The announcement of the sequel created huge anticipation amongst to audience to witness the story of Fukras going forward. While the audience is highly excited to witness the comic entertainer, makers have released a throwback video of Fukrey giving a short summary of the first film.



Fukrey Returns is opting for unique campaigns building much intrigue and excitement amongst the audience. The Fukrey Commercials and launching their first song in iconic DharamVeer costumes, Predicting the weather in Delhi and visiting the Fukra spots in Mumbai and Delhi have added to the excitement of the audience.



Excel Entertainment's 'Fukrey' made a huge buzz in 2013. The 2013 film won hearts with its unusual concept and emerged as a hit at the box office. While the audience was curious to witness the story of Hunny, Choocha, Lali, and Zafar going forward, the trailer of the film added to the excitement.



The first film touched our hearts with the friendly equation of the four guys and tickled our funny bones at the fun banter between Choocha and Bholi, the trailer of 'Fukrey Returns' too grabbed the same essence making the film even more interesting. Fukrey Returns is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and will be directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film is set to release on 8th December 2017.



