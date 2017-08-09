 »   »   » Fukrey Returns Teaser: The Jugaadu Boys Are Back & You Won't Stop Laughing At Their Crazy Antics!

Fukrey which released in 2013 turned out to be a sleeper hit and was well received by the audience. Four years later, the makers are back with bang with its sequel titled Fukrey Returns.

This new flick directed by Mrigandeep Singh Lamba, is a story of four friends (Pulkit Samrat, Ali Zafar, Manjot Singh and Varun Sharma) is a tale of four friends who will again do some jugaad to make it big. But beware boys! 'Bholi Punjaban' (Richa Chadha) isn't going to make your life so easy!



Check out the teaser here...



The first glimpse of the film looks promising with its rib-tickling one liners and the boys' crazy antics.



Meanwhile, for those folks who missed the film's first look posters...



Ab isse bhi nikalne ke liye naya jugaad karna padega.

FUKRAS GOING HEADLESS 😜 pic.twitter.com/PbpVWKs2jB

— Pulkit Samrat (@PulkitSamrat) August 8, 2017

Directed by Mrigandeep Lamba and produced by Excel Entertainment, Fukrey Returns will lock horns with John Abraham- Diana Penty starrer Parmanu on 8th December at the box office.

