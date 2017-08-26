 »   »   » GANPATI BAPPA MORYA! Ranbir Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi With His Sister Riddhima [PHOTOS]

Every year, Ranbir Kapoor makes it a point to attend RK Studio's Ganesh Visarjan and Ganesh aarti. It's not just only him. Even his sister Riddhima Kapoor flies down from Delhi every year to be a part of their Ganpati celebrations.
Riddhima who is currently in Mumbai took to her Instagram page to share a special picture. Have a look at it here-
Ranbir Kapoor's Dapper Avatar
The Kapoor scion looks absolutely handsome in his black kurta. He is seen here posing for a picture with his sister Riddhima and his mom Neetu Kapoor's friend, Dipti Sandesara.
One More Picture
It looks like the brother-sister duo couldn't stop clicking photos!
Ranbir At Ambani's Ganpati Bash
Last night, the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor was also spotted at the festive bash thrown by the Ambanis at their residence, Antilla.
Last Year's Controversy
Last year, Ranbir and his father Rishi ended up grabbing headlines for wrong reasons when they were accused of slapping journalists during the Ganpati visarjan procession. But Rishi Kapoor had clarified saying, "They say Ranbir hit them, Ranbir would not hit a fly, how would he hit them".
On The Work Front
Ranbir is currently busy filming for the Dutt biopic. A leading daily had earlier quoted him as saying, ""It was surreal for me. You're acting like him, and the director calls cut, you look up, and suddenly there's Sanjay Dutt actually sitting behind the monitor! But then I'd got so obsessed with him.
Every time I'd see him, I'd start observing him like a hawk - the way he scratches his beard, twitches his eye, drinks water, hugs... It'd become a bit of a sickness for me. But that obsession is necessary for acting, or any form of art - that madness to get something right. You may still fall flat on your face, but it's necessary."