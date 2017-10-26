 »   »   » So Beautiful! Gauri Khan Shares A Picture Of Daughter Suhana

So Beautiful! Gauri Khan Shares A Picture Of Daughter Suhana

Posted By:
Suhana Khan is growing up to be one of the most beautiful girls in town and all of her pictures show the class that she is. The 17-year-old is so photogenic and naturally beautiful that she ends up being every photographer's delight!

Gauri Khan shared a picture of Suhana on her Instagram handle and her followers are absolutely loving it. Check it out below...

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan is such a beautiful young girl, isn't she?

Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan has been posting some really good pictures on her Instagram handle lately.

Entrepreneur Gauri

Gauri Khan runs her own business line as well and is an entrepreneur.

Lady In Red

Suhana Khan can paint the town red when she steps out for a party.

Young & Sweet

She's such a young and sweet girl!

Suhana-Gauri

Suhana is close to both her mom and dad equally.

Natural Beauty

She's a natural beauty and poses like a supermodel at such a young age.

Life's A Beach

Gauri Khan had shared this beach image a few months ago on her Instagram handle.

Reserved Girl

Suhana is a shy and reserved girl.

Suhana

Sadly, she was hounded by photographers the last time she stepped out for an event.

Shahrukh Khan
