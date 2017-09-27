 »   »   » LEAVE EVERYTHING & SEE THIS! Gauri Khan Shares An INSIDE Picture With Shahrukh Khan & It's So Dreamy

Those who think, things are not smooth between Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan, you gotta see this latest post of Gauri Khan, in which the lady has shared her picture with hubby Shahrukh Khan from the 'Vogue Women Of The Year' Awards and it's too gorgeous to miss.

Gauri Khan captioned the picture with a heart emoticon and has all the SRK-Gauri fans drooling like never before. On that note, also see their other inside pics from the same event.

All Picture Courtesy: Vogue

We Just Can’t Have Enough Of Them How gorgeous does this couple look, in this candid picture from the Vogue Women Of The Year Awards. Too Much Gorgeousness In One Frame! Seen here is Shahrukh Khan, clicking a selfie with Gauri Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Padma Lakshmi. They’re Just Perfect! Shahrukh & Gauri look so good with each other. Hai na? Look Of Love.. Even though, we can't see their face, the love between this iconic couple is quite evident in this picture. Isn't it? A Hubby Like Him.. Like a true gentleman, Shahrukh Khan made sure to escort his wife up the stairs. Relationship Goals! These pictures of SRK and Gauri are proof enough about how strong their relationship is even after so many years. SRK Wins Hearts With His Statements.. "All the women in my life are important to me, starting with my mother, wife, daughter, sister and all the ladies who have worked with me." "The list is big because I've been working for 30 years, so there are lots of them, some 20-30 of them, all of them are important," had said SRK at the same event. We Don’t Love SRK For No Reason.. "I think women are important, so to have an award for them, I think it is extremely fulfilling and satisfying, not just for the women who get the award, but for the men who don't win it."

"Bystanders like myself, who can come and applaud for them," added Shahrukh, who was given the Vogue Entertainer of the Decade Award.