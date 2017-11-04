 »   »   » SAY WHAT! Gauri Khan SLUT-SHAMED For Sporting A See-through Dress; SRK's Fans Insult Her Mercilessly

Who said being a celebrity's wife is an easy job? Recently, the very talented wife of Superstar Shahrukh Khan, Gauri Khan shared a few inside pictures from SRK's 52nd birthday bash and the lady ended up receiving nasty comments.
While, some slut-shamed her for wearing a see-through dress because she is the mother of grown-up children, some tried to insult her saying she is giving Shahrukh Khan, a bad name. Disgusting, right?
We Feel Gauri Looked Damn Hot!
No matter what a specific section of trollers feel, we totally think that Gauri Khan looked damn hot in that dress.
Gauri With Sussanne
"Coming together to celebrate life.. may happiness n love surround you always.. happy birthday shahrukh #bythesea #happyhappybday #beautifulpeople," wrote Sussanne Khan.
Pic Courtesy: Seema Khan
Seema Khan, wife of Sohail Khan shared this picture on Instagram and she can be seen posing for a picture with Gauri Khan and her girl pals.
Gauri With SRK & Others
One of the best pictures of Gauri Khan from SRK's birthday bash and we don't need to explain why!
Gauri’s Latest Post
On a related note, in her latest Instagram post, Gauri Khan is seen posing for a picture with her mom, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Hiroo Johar and others.
