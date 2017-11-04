 »   »   » SAY WHAT! Gauri Khan SLUT-SHAMED For Sporting A See-through Dress; SRK's Fans Insult Her Mercilessly

Who said being a celebrity's wife is an easy job? Recently, the very talented wife of Superstar Shahrukh Khan, Gauri Khan shared a few inside pictures from SRK's 52nd birthday bash and the lady ended up receiving nasty comments.

While, some slut-shamed her for wearing a see-through dress because she is the mother of grown-up children, some tried to insult her saying she is giving Shahrukh Khan, a bad name. Disgusting, right?

We Feel Gauri Looked Damn Hot! No matter what a specific section of trollers feel, we totally think that Gauri Khan looked damn hot in that dress. Stunning Is The Word! Gauri Khan look simply stunning in this picture. Gauri With Sussanne "Coming together to celebrate life.. may happiness n love surround you always.. happy birthday shahrukh #bythesea #happyhappybday #beautifulpeople," wrote Sussanne Khan. Pic Courtesy: Seema Khan Seema Khan, wife of Sohail Khan shared this picture on Instagram and she can be seen posing for a picture with Gauri Khan and her girl pals. Gauri With SRK & Others One of the best pictures of Gauri Khan from SRK's birthday bash and we don't need to explain why! Gauri’s Latest Post On a related note, in her latest Instagram post, Gauri Khan is seen posing for a picture with her mom, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Hiroo Johar and others. Gauri With Sidharth & Sonakshi She also shared a picture with Sonakshi & Sidharth and wrote, "#GauriKhanDesigns had two suspects drop in... who's guilty? @s1dofficial @aslisona."

INSIDE PICTURES! Katrina LEAVES Shahrukh's Birthday Bash MIDWAY Cos Of Deepika?

ALSO SEE: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi Photos