 »   »   » Gauri Khan Sunbathes With Suhana & AbRam At The Malibu Beach! View Pics

Gauri Khan, Suhana and AbRam are having a wonderful time at the Malibu beach and are soaking in the sun. While Suhana is seen in a beachwear, AbRam is busy playing with the sand and mommy Gauri is posing before the cameras sporting a really cool hat.
Check out the picture of Gauri, Suhana and AbRam at Malibu Beach below!
Malibu Beach
Gauri, Suhana and AbRam having fun at the beach and the picture looks so calm and relaxing.
Gauri-Suhana
Gauri Khan makes sure she spends quality time with her children despite of her busy schedule.
Paparazzi
At a recent outing, Suhana was hounded by photographers and Kajol lashed out against cameramen for their behaviour.
