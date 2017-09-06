 »   »   » Gauri Lankesh Murder: Sonam Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar & Mahesh Bhatt Condemn The Killing!

The whole nation is sad and shocked about the murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was shot to death right outside her house last night and Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Mahesh Bhatt, Shabana Azmi and Shekhar Kapur have come forward and condemned the killing and tweeted their shock and angst that a political voice can be shut through a bullet.

This tragic incident is surely a shame in the name of free speech and democracy. We all have to raise our voices to be heard henceforth. Check out the tweets by Bollywood celebs condeming Gauri Lankesh's cold blooded murder below...