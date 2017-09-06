 »   »   » Gauri Lankesh Murder: Sonam Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar & Mahesh Bhatt Condemn The Killing!

Gauri Lankesh Murder: Sonam Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar & Mahesh Bhatt Condemn The Killing!

Posted By:
The whole nation is sad and shocked about the murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was shot to death right outside her house last night and Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Mahesh Bhatt, Shabana Azmi and Shekhar Kapur have come forward and condemned the killing and tweeted their shock and angst that a political voice can be shut through a bullet.

This tragic incident is surely a shame in the name of free speech and democracy. We all have to raise our voices to be heard henceforth. Check out the tweets by Bollywood celebs condeming Gauri Lankesh's cold blooded murder below...

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor urges the police department to bring the criminals to justice at the earliest.

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar is shocked that Gauri Lankesh's death.

Mahesh Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt encourages debate and condemns violence in all forms.

Shekhar Kapur

Shekhar Kapur is afraid that our country might end up being like Banana Republic.

Vishal Dadlani

Vishal Dadlani condemns the cold blooded murder or senior journalist Gauri Lankesh.

Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi says we're all equal, but a certain negative elements are the one's creating problems all around.

RIP Gauri Lankesh

We hope the criminals who killed Gauri Lankesh will be brought to justice soon.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 6, 2017, 15:36 [IST]
