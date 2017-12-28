 »   »   » Getting Married Was Much More Important: Virat Kohli

Getting married was "something much more important" than a cricket series for Virat Kohli as he asserted that the three-week break won't affect his preparations for the upcoming South Africa tour.

The India captain opted out of the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka to get married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in a private ceremony in Tuscan, Italy.

Kohli, who scored 2818 international runs and 11 hundreds in 2017, will play three Tests starting January 5.

The Tests will be followed by six ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals.

Asked how difficult will it be for him to return to cricket post the marriage celebrations, Kohli replied: "Not difficult at all, it was away for something (marriage) which is much more important. That is a period that will always remain special for both of us."

"Switching back to cricket is not difficult at all because it is in my blood, like it is for every other team member and the team management as well, so getting back to professional front is not difficult at all," he added.

Following their wedding in Italy on December 11, Kohli and Anuskha had hosted grand receptions in New Delhi and Mumbai, where several Bollywood and sporting celebrities were spotted.

Just prior to the break, Kohli was in red-hot form smashing 610 runs in the three-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Even though he was busy with his wedding celebrations, Kohli said he continued to prepare for the gruelling South Africa tour side-by-side during the break.

"I haven't done anything in the past three weeks. I have been training to get back to play in South Africa. Somewhere in your head you are always thinking about you have something important coming up, so subconsciously you are looking forward to it (South Africa tour). So, mentally I am very well prepared. PTI