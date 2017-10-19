 »   »   » Golmaal Again Box Office Prediction: Ajay Devgn Starrer To Collect Rs 75 Crore In Opening Weekend!

Golmaal Again Box Office Prediction: Ajay Devgn Starrer To Collect Rs 75 Crore In Opening Weekend!

Ajay Devgn starrer Golmaal Again is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow on October 20, 2017 and since it's an extended weekend, the film is expected to collect huge sums at the box office and the trade analyst's prediction is that the film might collect a whopping Rs 75 Crores at the box office during its first weekend itself.

Trade Analyst Akshaye opened up by saying, "I can easily predict the film (Golmaal Again) to do around Rs 22 crores to Rs 25 crores on day one and by the weekend, the numbers would go upto Rs 75 crores easily."

Trade Analyst Akshaye further commented, "In the span of 365 days in a year, the best date to release a film is a day after Diwali."

"Golmaal is a franchise which has always seen success at the box office. And this time too, there would be no exception," he summed it up.

So Golmaal Again is expected to make Rs 75 Crores or more at the box office in the first 3 days of its release.

"In fact, Golmaal has been Ajay Devgn's highest grossing films and since it is releasing a day after Diwali, there is no doubt the film would see insane boost."

"Secret Superstar might be an Aamir film but Golmaal being a mass entertainer will not face any issue with the competitor."

Golmaal Again will clash with Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar at the box office.

Trade Analyst Akshaye also revealed that both Golmaal Again and Secret Superstar will make good money at the box office.

Golmaal Again stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tushar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Prakash and Neil Nitin Mukesh in the lead roles.

Secret Superstar stars Aamir Khan and Dangal girl Zaira Wasim in the lead roles.

Story first published: Thursday, October 19, 2017, 13:57 [IST]
