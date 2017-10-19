 »   »   » Golmaal Again Box Office Prediction: Ajay Devgn Starrer To Collect Rs 75 Crore In Opening Weekend!

Ajay Devgn starrer Golmaal Again is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow on October 20, 2017 and since it's an extended weekend, the film is expected to collect huge sums at the box office and the trade analyst's prediction is that the film might collect a whopping Rs 75 Crores at the box office during its first weekend itself.

Trade Analyst Akshaye opened up by saying, "I can easily predict the film (Golmaal Again) to do around Rs 22 crores to Rs 25 crores on day one and by the weekend, the numbers would go upto Rs 75 crores easily."

