 »   »   » Golmaal Again Movie Review: Live Audience Update

The Golmaal team is back again to make you laugh. This is the fourth film of Rohit Shetty's higly successful Golmaal franchise.

The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Tushar Kapoor, Tabu and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. Now let us see whether the audiences have given this one a thumbs up or a thumbs down. Check out our live movie review below to find out more!



**%Krishna%**‏ @Kamalkdaiya66 Interval #GolmaalAgain Entertainment with Classy performances. Horror with Many ROFL Moments.

4/5** till Now Story is Building Superbly

Bhole Bhakt Baba‏ @bhaktbaba Its interval and #GolmaalAgain is terrific n hilarious. Rohit and Ajay combo is always a treat to watch. @ajaydevgn #HappyDiwali

Tamanna Wahi‏ @tamannaW Just watched #GolmaalAgain - what a laugh riot! 🤣 @ParineetiChopra you're a star! Loved it @ajaydevgn @shreyastalpade1 @TusshKapoor

Wasif Quazi *( poet)‏ @quaziwasif #GolmaalAgain fun unlimited Fantabulous comedy dose

Good Performance..... Damn good

Shoba C‏ @urbanevey A theatre filled with laughing kids - #GolmaalAgain

Ismatullah Hasanyaar‏ @Ismatullahh #GolmaalAgain is laugher of the year, it will wash out all the tension & makes you laugh loud, Movie: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ @ajaydevgn @nanagpatekar 👍🏻

Naim Islam‏ @iamnafisanaim Watch #GolmaalAgain midnight show..!!It's very funny..!!Guys don't miss it..!!Amazing..!!Wishing RS&his team..!! @ajaydevgn @ParineetiChopra

ASK‏ @travelport123 #GolmaalAgain best movie of the year. Maza aa Gya a movie Dekh Kar. Can't stop laughing.go and watch with family. Must must watch movie. Wow

Abdullahi zakari Akk‏ @Abines2015 Experts lost it badly-Yes #SecretSuperstar is a good film but audience is having the most entertaining option at same time👉 #GolmaalAgain 👍

On A Related Note... The film, which has hit the screens today (October 20) will be clashing at the box office with the Aamir Khan starrer Secret Superstar.



Keep watching this space for more updates on the movie.



