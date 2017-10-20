 »   »   » Golmaal Again Movie Review: Live Audience Update

The Golmaal team is back again to make you laugh. This is the fourth film of Rohit Shetty's higly successful Golmaal franchise.
The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Tushar Kapoor, Tabu and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. Now let us see whether the audiences have given this one a thumbs up or a thumbs down. Check out our live movie review below to find out more!
**%Krishna%** @Kamalkdaiya66
Interval #GolmaalAgain Entertainment with Classy performances. Horror with Many ROFL Moments.
4/5** till Now Story is Building Superbly
Bhole Bhakt Baba @bhaktbaba
Its interval and #GolmaalAgain is terrific n hilarious. Rohit and Ajay combo is always a treat to watch. @ajaydevgn #HappyDiwali
Tamanna Wahi @tamannaW
Just watched #GolmaalAgain - what a laugh riot! 🤣 @ParineetiChopra you're a star! Loved it @ajaydevgn @shreyastalpade1 @TusshKapoor
Wasif Quazi *( poet) @quaziwasif
#GolmaalAgain fun unlimited Fantabulous comedy dose
Good Performance..... Damn good
Ismatullah Hasanyaar @Ismatullahh
#GolmaalAgain is laugher of the year, it will wash out all the tension & makes you laugh loud, Movie: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ @ajaydevgn @nanagpatekar 👍🏻
Naim Islam @iamnafisanaim
Watch #GolmaalAgain midnight show..!!It's very funny..!!Guys don't miss it..!!Amazing..!!Wishing RS&his team..!! @ajaydevgn @ParineetiChopra
ASK @travelport123
#GolmaalAgain best movie of the year. Maza aa Gya a movie Dekh Kar. Can't stop laughing.go and watch with family. Must must watch movie. Wow
Abdullahi zakari Akk @Abines2015
Experts lost it badly-Yes #SecretSuperstar is a good film but audience is having the most entertaining option at same time👉 #GolmaalAgain 👍
