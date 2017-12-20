 »   »   » GOOD NEWS! R Madhavan Makes His Digital Debut With 'Breathe', Check Out The First Sneak-Peek

R Madhavan who has been away from Bollywood after his last film 'Saala Khadoos' has a pleasant surprise for all his fans!

The talented actor is now all set to foray into digital space with Amazon's Breathe. Yes, you heard that right. While we are going gaga over this news, here's something more exciting.

The actor took to social media unboxing the parcel which unveils the logo of Breathe, the much-anticipated next Indian Amazon Original slated for a 2018 release only on Amazon Prime Video! Check it out here...

This one's a surprise for you as well as me! Let's unveil it together @AmazonVideoIN @BreatheAmazon pic.twitter.com/G1LqcwegdU — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) December 19, 2017

Written and directed by Mayank Sharma, Breathe is touted to be a thriller as its story follows a series of murders of organ donors who are connected to Danny Mascarenhas, played by Madhavan. Amit Sadh will be essaying a police officer put in charge of the case. The series has also stars Anuj Sachdeva and Sapna Pabbi.

This will be Amazon's first trilingual venture. Breathe will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.