 »   »   » GOOD NEWS! Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu Are Now Proud Parents Of A Baby Girl

It's good news pouring in for all Soha Ali Khan. The actress and her actor-husband Kunal Kemmu have been blessed with a baby girl.

Kunal took to his Twitter handle to make the announcement. He wrote, "We are over the moon to share that we have been blessed with a beautiful baby girl on this auspicious day. Thank you for the love and blessings."

Soha and Kunal tied the knot in 2015 and this is their first child together. As soon Kunal broke the news on social media, congratulatory wishes started pouring in from all corners including from Bollywood celebs too.

Priyanka Chopra tweeted, "Congratulations @kunalkemmu and @sakpataudi this is amazing news! Much love and joy to you and your family." On the other hand, her cousin Parineeti Chopra wrote, "YAYYYY kuns!!!!! I tolddd you it was going to be a girl now trust me more!! Ok Im coming to see her @kunalkemmu."

Earlier while talking to a leading daily, Soha had said, "Kunal and I have been together for nine years now. We feel very blessed and we're ready for this phase in our life. But I have not felt alone at all. I have my family, and Kunal's family with me. Kunal has been a wonderful partner throughout, and this phase can be overwhelming for the mother-to-be and the father. He has taken care of me very well."

We wish the new parents hearty congratulations!