 »   »   » Govinda Thanks Rishi Kapoor For BLASTING Anurag Basu; Says THIS About Ranbir Kapoor & Salman Khan!

Ever since Rishi Kapoor blasted Anurag Basu for the delay of Jagga Jasoos and chopping out the scenes of Govinda, we have been waiting for Govinda's reaction on the entire controversy.

Finally, Govinda opens up about the same and before saying anything, the actor thanked Rishi Kapoor for standing by him. The actor also said 'something special' about Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan, while talking to Bombay Times, which you can read below..

Govinda Thanks Rishi Kapoor "I want to say, 'Thank you Rishi sir. At last you showed concern. Good blood never speaks wrong'." Govinda Doesn't Blame Ranbir Much.. "I didn't react much because I have huge respect for the Kapoor family. Also, I truly feel that it's the director's (Anurag) call to do what he wants to do with his film, but a little professionalism is expected." Govinda Didn't Charge A Single Penny For The Film "I had no clue what they were up to. They were busy with their own things and I wasn't even informed about it (his ouster from the film). This, despite me doing the film without even charging for it." 'I Was On Drips, But Still I Travelled To SA' "I was unwell and on drips, but I still travelled to South Africa for the shoot as I didn't want people to feel that I am unprofessional or making excuses." This Is Sad! "After doing all that, what I got in return has made me realise that I need to be more frank from now on. I shouldn't be sensitive or emotional when it comes to work. I should make changes in myself as this is how the world functions." Why Govinda Didn't Complain Earlier? "If I had said something, it would have been perceived as a complaint. They did what they thought was right and I didn't want to interfere. I am not here to fight." Will Govinda Work With Mr Basu Again? "If Anurag offers me a film again, I might still do it as we all are professionals. But this was petty and I no longer get affected by all this as I have seen this kind of behaviour for a while now." Govinda On Ranbir & Salman Speaking about his special appearance in the film, Govinda said, "There might not be a second time as I might only do it for the Kapoors or Salman Khan's family." "Not that I don't think the others are less important, it's just that these families are special for me and I hold them in high regard."

NO REGRETS! When Anushka Shetty Chose Prabhas Over Ajay Devgn

It's indeed unprofessional what Mr Basu did to Govinda. What's your take on the entire controversy? Let us know in the comments section below!