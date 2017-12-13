 »   »   » GREAT! Inside Edge Emerges As A Winner In 2017

In today's fast-paced world, web series are emerging as a replacement for the traditional TV series catering to the old school thought process.

With a number of web series coming up in India, Amazon Prime Video and Excel Entertainment's Inside Edge has left a mark on the audience.

Inside Edge is Amazon India's first Original show which was streamed online on 10th July 2017.

It showcased the various facets of greed, ambition, corruption and of course cricket of the Power play league. The story embraced the journey of the players that thrives on passion, courage, and love.

Directed by Karan Anshuman, the series starred Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Tanuj Virwani, Amit Sial, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sanjay Suri, Sarah Jane Dias and Sayoni Gupta among others.

From being Amazon India's first original show alongside marking the debut of Excel Entertainment in web series, Inside Edge had created a rage this year.

Despite the availability of many other web series in India, it stood as a winner amongst the lot for its unique option of binge-watching the entire season of 10 episodes at once. It was a visual treat for all the cricket fans across the globe.

The series not only impressed the cricket fanatics but also captivated the attention of a non-cricket audience on a large scale.

Owing to the immense response garnered, Inside Edge had gone ahead to become the second-best performing Original on Prime Video, with more percentage of unique streamers in its home market than any other show

The series had an IMDb rating of 8.3, with over 1100 votes in just one week; higher than any 2017 blockbuster movie.

The series attracted viewers across the length and breadth of the nation.

Excel Entertainment, a division of Excel Entertainment, one of the leading production houses of Bollywood that are widely known for their much-acclaimed films like Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, Rock On, Dil Dhadakne Do and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, collaborated with Amazon Prime Video to develop original content for the OTT service! This association marked the first of its kind wherein one of India's leading production houses joined hands with world's leading OTT content providers.