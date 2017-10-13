 »   »   » Guess How Much Sunny Leone Paid For Her New Car Maserati?

Sunny Leone is the proud owner of a brand new high-end luxury car Maserati and she purchased the limited edition of it and is now parked at her garage in her home in the US. If you are wondering how much she splurged on it, wonder no more.

The car was limited to 450 units only and is priced at Rs 1.36 crore (ex-showroom) in India. However, since she purchased it in the USA, she picked it up for approximately Rs 50 lakh. In India, Sunny drives a BMW and while in the US, she drives her Maserati.