 »   »   » Guess What's The Plan For Taimur Ali Khan's Birthday Celebrations Today!

Taimur Ali Khan's Kala Chashma SWAG on his first Birthday; Check out here | FilmiBeat

The beloved eye candy of Bollywood Taimur Ali Khan is all set to celebrate his first birthday today. While everyone expects the birthday to be a grand celebration, Saif Ali Khan revealed it to be a close family affair.

The celebrations will take place at the royal palace of Pataudi where the Kapoor and Khan Khandaan will shower the love on the little Taimur.

Taimur will be celebrating his first birthday along with his parents, grandparents, and aunts. The pictures of the little star kid along with father Saif Ali Khan, mother Kareena Kapoor, aunt Karisma Kapoor with kids Kiaan and Samaria with grandmother Babita are making rounds on the internet.

A source close to Saif Ali Khan reveals, "Taimur's birthday will be a very small, very intimate family affair. Only his grandparents and aunts will attend. From what we have noted about Saif and Kareena's wedding, to the dinners they have hosted is that they have only been low profile events and get togethers."

The celebrations will be joined by Randhir Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, and Soha Ali Khan.

When contacted Saif Ali Khan, he confirmed the same.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar wished Taimur with this adorable picture which is too cute to handle...