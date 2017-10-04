 »   »   » GUILTY OR INNOCENT? Sidharth Malhotra & Sonakshi Sinha Are Accused Of A Crime In Ittefaq New Posters

Posted By:
Who doesn't love nail-biting murder mysteries? Well folks, gear up for one which will be hitting the theatrical screens this November! We are talking about Sidharth Malhotra- Sonakshi Sinha starrer Ittefaq- It Happened One Night'

The film is a remake of Yash Chopra's cult classic Ittefaq which originally starred Rajesh Khanna and Nanda in lead roles. This morning, the makers released new posters of the movie. Check it out here...

Why So Intense?

The first poster features a bruised Sidharth Malhotra staring intently into the camera lens as we see some evidence surrounding his photo. The actor captioned this picture as, "I am accused of a crime I did not commit! Wait for my story... #IttefaqNov3 @sonakshisinha #AkshayeKhanna

Is Sonakshi A Victim Or...

In this poster, Sonakshi Sinha is seen in a pensive mood. She captioned the picture as, "I'm a victim who got accused of being a criminal! Dont you want to hear my story?!?"

Our Desi Sherlock Holmes

Karan Johar shared this poster and captioned it as, "He trusts no one and suspects everyone! He only wants the TRUTH! #Ittefaq #3rdNOV @S1dharthM @sonakshisinha #akshaye

A Twist In The Tale

If reports are to be believed then the makers will be exercising creative liberty and will allegedly twist the original film's ending in order to retain the suspense.

Sonakshi's Character In The Film Has Grey Shades

Earlier while talking to a leading daily, Sonakshi had said, "The story demands the character to be played from two perspectives. I found that interesting. It's not completely black or white. It has some grey areas too, and that's what drew me towards this film."

Sid Says The Film Isn't A Remake

The handsome hunk had earlier said, "Ittefaq it is not a remake; instead, it is an adaptation. It is murder mystery that we are bringing back. We haven't seen many murder mysteries of late, so it's exciting to just bring back that genre."

Directed by B.R. Chopra's grandson, Abhay Chopra and jointly produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Dharma Productions, Ittefaq is slated to release on November 3, 2017. Meanwhile, the film's trailer will be unveiled tomorrow.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 4, 2017, 12:04 [IST]
