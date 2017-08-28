 »   »   » Court Verdict Is Out! Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Gets 10 Years In Prison For Rape!

Self-styled 'Baba Of Bling' Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the rape of 2 women followers in 2002, and the 50-year-old Dera Sacha Sauda leader was reportedly in tears after the Judge announced the verdict.

Reports claim that Ram Rahim Singh was not co-operating with the officials and he tightly held his chair and didn't allow the personnel to take him to prison. The self-styled Godman also sat on the floor during the melee and the cops had to drag him away from the courtroom. The entire episode was that of a high-voltage drama.



When MSG realised that things are not going his way, he complained about uneasiness and asked for medical help at the courtroom, "I need urgent medical help and the state will be responsible if anything happens to me." A lady doctor named Deepa was authorised to conduct another round of medical check-up on the Dera Sacha Sauda Chief.



The Police department and the Army have been deployed in Haryana and Punjab as the sects followers have burnt public properties, thrashed the media personnel, burnt several vehicles and started a riot. Section 144 has been in place since a week and despite that, his followers are freely roaming around in large groups creating ruckus all over the state.



Apart from 10 years in prison, he's been slapped with a fine of 65,000 Rupees.



