Dia Mirza Hangs Out With Hollywood Beauty Halle Berry In Mumbai!

Everyone were surprised to see Halle Berry making a short trip to India as she posted a picture on her Instagram handle walking the streets of Mumbai and a picture of the sunrise overlooking a few slums.

Dia Mirza and businesswoman Ananya Birla had a fun time meeting with Halle Berry in Mumbai. Dia shared a picture on her Instagram handle with Halle and Ananya with a fangirl status. Check out the pictures below!

Halley Berry & The Ladies

"The world is getting smaller and girls are owning their place. @ananya_birla and I with the most amazing @halleberry today! What a warm, intelligent, gracious woman India loves you Halle!"

Fangirl Dia

"Can't wait to have you back. It was such a joy speaking with you! Stay well and keep spreading your magic," captioned Dia Mirza on Instagram.

Ananya Birla

Ananya Birla's caption was short and sweet, "You're such an inspiration," said the entrepreneur.

Trip Details

Details of Halle Berry's trip to India has not been revealed and is a secret.

Women Entrepreneurs

We guess it has to do something with a speech for women entrepreneurs.

Bollywood Offer

While some speculated that Halle Berry must have got an offer in Bollywood, it looks like it might not be true.

Wait & Watch

If she indeed got an offer in Bollywood, we'll have to wait for an official confirmation.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry posted a picture walking the streets of Mumbai all alone.

Sunrise

She shared a sunrise image overlooking a few slums as well.

Story first published: Friday, November 10, 2017, 12:47 [IST]
