 »   »   » Dia Mirza Hangs Out With Hollywood Beauty Halle Berry In Mumbai!

Everyone were surprised to see Halle Berry making a short trip to India as she posted a picture on her Instagram handle walking the streets of Mumbai and a picture of the sunrise overlooking a few slums.

Dia Mirza and businesswoman Ananya Birla had a fun time meeting with Halle Berry in Mumbai. Dia shared a picture on her Instagram handle with Halle and Ananya with a fangirl status. Check out the pictures below!