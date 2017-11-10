 »   »   » Dia Mirza Hangs Out With Hollywood Beauty Halle Berry In Mumbai!

Everyone were surprised to see Halle Berry making a short trip to India as she posted a picture on her Instagram handle walking the streets of Mumbai and a picture of the sunrise overlooking a few slums.
Dia Mirza and businesswoman Ananya Birla had a fun time meeting with Halle Berry in Mumbai. Dia shared a picture on her Instagram handle with Halle and Ananya with a fangirl status. Check out the pictures below!
Halley Berry & The Ladies
"The world is getting smaller and girls are owning their place. @ananya_birla and I with the most amazing @halleberry today! What a warm, intelligent, gracious woman India loves you Halle!"
Fangirl Dia
"Can't wait to have you back. It was such a joy speaking with you! Stay well and keep spreading your magic," captioned Dia Mirza on Instagram.
Ananya Birla
Ananya Birla's caption was short and sweet, "You're such an inspiration," said the entrepreneur.
Bollywood Offer
While some speculated that Halle Berry must have got an offer in Bollywood, it looks like it might not be true.
Wait & Watch
If she indeed got an offer in Bollywood, we'll have to wait for an official confirmation.