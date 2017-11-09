 »   »   » Bond Girl Halle Berry In Mumbai! Is Bollywood On The Cards?

The Bond Girl Halle Berry is in Mumbai and posted a picture on her Instagram handle with the caption "Caught a sunrise in Mumbai today," showcasing the sunrise overlooking a few slums. We wonder what's Halle Berry doing in Mumbai anyway?

Did she get an offer in Bollywood or is she here as a tourist or did she get a diplomatic visa? We'll have to wait and watch for that, folks! Also, Halle Berry knows a lot about Indian culture. Go through the slides to see what she has to say about India.

Halle Berry "I want to take a step towards learning more about one of the oldest cultures in the world," said Halle. Halle Quoted "Most of the main characters are the reincarnations of the same soul through the six stories shown in the movie." She Loves Mythology "It almost resembles the Indian mythology so much; where there was Lord Rama, who came as the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu and then there were many others." Hollywood Themes "Very few people have explored such themes in Hollywood." Vibrant Colours Halle Berry is fascinated by India's culture and its vibrant colours. Cloud Atlas Also, during the promotions of her Hollywood film Cloud Atlas, she compared it with Indian Mythology as well. Knows A Lot So, Halle Berry knows a lot about Indian culture and traditions already. Incredible India Maybe she's in the city to experience India's rich culture, heritage and traditions. Sunrise In Mumbai "Caught a sunrise in Mumbai today," captioned Halle Berry on Instagram. Mumbai Darshan Halle Berry walks the streets of Mumbai and captioned the image, "Take time to get lost today."

Also View: Exotic Pictures Of The Dusky Beauty Halle Berry!