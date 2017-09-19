 »   »   » I'm Very Proud Of It: Hansal Mehta On Mixed Response To Kangana Ranaut Starrer Simran

There was speculation that Hansal Mehta had left microblogging site Twitter after receiving mixed reviews to his latest directorial venture "Simran", but the filmmaker has clarified that he is still active on his account.

Starring Kangana Ranaut in the titular role, the movie released on September 15, might have not created wonders at the box office, but Mehta said he is "proud" of the project.

"Since so many people are speculating about me deleting my Twitter account here I am.

"Thankful for both the love and criticism coming our way. #Simran is an unconventional film about an unusual character. I'm very proud of it," he wrote.

The promotion spree of "Simran" was full of Kangana's explosive statements on her personal life and the film industry. She targeted Bollywood biggies like Hrithik Roshan and Karan Johar in her interviews ahead of the film's release.

Credits: PTI