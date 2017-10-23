 »   »   » HAPPY BIRTHDAY Prabhas! Makers Of Saaho Unveil The First Look Poster

'Baahubali' actor Prabhas who turns a year older today has a special surprise for all his fans!

The makers of his upcoming film Saaho have released a brand new poster on the occasion of his birthday today and boy, we just can't wait for the action thriller to hit the theatrical screens. Check it out here...



Too Much Curiosity Saaho's first look poster showcases a mysterious Prabhas donning a mask covering his face that serves as a perfect tease to the masses. Against the backdrop of skyscrapers and a crime scene like set up, he is seen leading a poised walk.

The mystique poster further raises anticipation levels by keeping the viewer guessing about Prabhas' character and the genre of the film.



A Treat To All Prabhas' Fans Prabhas took to social media to share the teaser poster of 'Saaho' and express gratitude for wishes pouring in for his birthday, he wrote, "A BIG Thanks for all the wishes and love. Here is a glimpse of Saaho especially for you guys."

The Tradition Continues Earlier, makers of Baahubali too had presented the first look poster of Baahubali : The Conclusion on the occasion of Prabhas' birthday, and the makers of Saaho further this tradition.

Prabhas Is Back With A Bang Six months after delivering India's Biggest Blockbuster, Prabhas is back with his upcoming trilingual 'Saaho'.

The makers had made a sensational announcement of 'Saaho' in late April this year by treating the audience with a phenomenal teaser to the film. Over the months, the project is being largely kept under wraps with little information out in public domain.



It's Already Got The Audience Hooked From prolonged speculation around the female lead of the film that was later announced to be played by Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, to the genre of the film, team 'Saaho' have had the audience hooked to learn about Prabhas' next venture.



Touted as an ultramodern flick, 'Saaho' promises to present Prabhas in a never seen before action packed avatar.



Witten and directed by Sujeeth, Saaho will hit the screens next year. The film is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.