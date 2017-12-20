 »   »   » HAPPY BIRTHDAY Taimur Ali Khan! Here's What Randhir Kapoor Has To Say About This Cute Star Kid

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur turns one today. The royal baby has been an internet sensation since the day he was born as people just can't get enough of his cuteness!

While the entire Khan and Kapoor clan are busy celebrating the toddler's first birthday at the Pataudi palace, some of the pictures posted by Karisma Kapoor on her Instagram page have already created a lot of buzz.

Taimur's grandfather Randhir Kapoor in a interview with TOI opened up about the cutie-pie. Here's what he had to say...

Taimur Is Everybody's Jaan "I remember the sentiments we had a year ago at this time. We were waiting to know with bated breath who we're welcoming home. And see, Taimur is already a year old! He's handsome and has all my blessings and good wishes." Will Shashi Kapoor's Demise Affect Taimur's Birthday Celebrations? To this the Kapoor Sr. replied, "My father Raj saab had said, ‘The show must go on'. We, as a family, believe in it completely. Shashi saab is always watching over us, just like our other ancestors. We Kapoors celebrate life and our time together." He Hopes Taimur Doesn't Get Affected By The Media Craze "I just hope he never gets affected by this media craze around him. We want Taimur to be as low on all these things as possible." The Changing Times He further added, "We want him to have a normal upbringing and lead a regular life. We don't know what will happen when he grows up." They Have Left It On Destiny "But for as long as he's a child, we want him to have his years of innocence and grow up like any other normal kid. The rest is his destiny," concluded the Kapoor. Taimur Is A Favourite With The Paparazzi Earlier while talking to a daily, Kareena had said, "I dress him up because I like to dress him up which is also pretty much casual. But I don't dress him up because of the paparazzi or the fact that he is getting clicked. I am happy if he gets clicked in kurta pajama. Fashion also lies in the fact that you're comfortable in what you wear, have the right attitude and can carry off anything."

Well, we absolutely agree with what Bebo has to say!