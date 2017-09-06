 »   »   » Harshvardhan Kapoor Makes It OFFICIAL; To Play Olympic Gold Medalist Abhinav Bindra In His Biopic!

Harshvardhan Kapoor Makes It OFFICIAL; To Play Olympic Gold Medalist Abhinav Bindra In His Biopic!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Even before Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi could hit the big screens, Harshvardhan Kapoor has already signed his third film. The Mirziya actor has been cast as the main lead in a biopic on Olympic Gold Medalist Abhinav Bindra.

The sportsman had won the gold medal in rifle shooting at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.

Here comes the official announcement straight from the horse's mouth. Scroll down to read more...

A Picture Says It All

A Picture Says It All

Harshvardhan shared a picture with Abhinav and captioned it as, "Beginnings are very special. Especially when you get to play a character that has made the nation proud on world stage. I am stoked to have been chosen to play #AbhinavBindra and hopefully will do justice to the man, the legend!"

Abhinav Will Be Closely Associated With The Film

Abhinav Will Be Closely Associated With The Film

Abhinav who has now retired from the sport, looks happy to come onboard and will be closely related to the film.

The Biopic Is A Big Responsibility

The Biopic Is A Big Responsibility

Earlier, Harshvardhan was quoted as saying to Mid-Day, "The biopic is a big responsibility because of the subject matter. It is the most mammoth responsibility I've ever shouldered. I roped in Abhay, who wrote the final draft of Bhavesh Joshi, to work on a new draft of the Bindra biopic. We are taking the script into a really exciting place. It's about externalising internal conflicts, and making it emotionally and visually spectacular."

The Preparations Have Already Began

The Preparations Have Already Began

We hear that Harshvardhan has already started prepping up for the film. In fact, he recently visited the Navi Mumbai shooting range to meet Abhinav's coach.

On The Personal Front

On The Personal Front

The actor was rumored to be dating Sara Ali Khan. But recently, there were reports that the couple had now called it quits.

Harshvardhan Kapoor
Read more about: harshvardhan kapoor
Story first published: Wednesday, September 6, 2017, 12:18 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 6, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos