 »   »   » Harshvardhan Kapoor Makes It OFFICIAL; To Play Olympic Gold Medalist Abhinav Bindra In His Biopic!

Even before Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi could hit the big screens, Harshvardhan Kapoor has already signed his third film. The Mirziya actor has been cast as the main lead in a biopic on Olympic Gold Medalist Abhinav Bindra.

The sportsman had won the gold medal in rifle shooting at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.

