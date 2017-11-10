 »   »   » Has Mahira Khan STOPPED Talking To Ranbir Kapoor Cos Of All The Controversies Over Their Pictures?

Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan have been in the headlines owing to their viral pictures. Off late, rumours were rife that more than Ranbir, it was Mahira who was deeply hurt with the reactions of her fans across the world.

So, did she stop talking to Ranbir because of all the controversies? A source close to the actor, reveals to BollywoodLife that the duo is still in contact and have not let the controversies, affect their friendship.

They’re Still In Touch With Each Other "Even though the whole controversy surrounding Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan‘s New York meet was blown out of proportion, they have continued to stay in touch with each other over phone and are very good friends." How Sweet Is That! "In fact, they exchange calls quite frequently even while they are working or travelling," added the source. Mahira’s Equation With Ranbir Hasn’t Changed "Sometimes these conversations go on for an hour too. Even after Mahira finally gave out a statement, where she was apologetic for her actions, nothing has changed about their equation." They’re Fond Of Each Other "Ranbir is still in touch with Mahira and they are quite fond of each other," concluded the source.

On the work front, Mahira Khan will be next seen in 'Verna', while Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in the Dutt biopic.