 »   »   » Has Sidharth Malhotra Patched-Up With Rumoured GF Alia Bhatt? The Actor Reveals The Truth!

Ever since Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt made their Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year, their alleged real life romance have always made it to the gossip columns.
Lately, their on-off relationship has been a talking point for many. While there were rumours about the couple calling it quits, a few days back we saw Alia's cute PDA with Sid which definitely raised some eyebrows with reports suggesting they are back together.
In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Sidharth came clean on all the break-up rumours. We bring you the truth straight from the horse's mouth...
A Picture May Always Not Speak A Thousand Words
"I think people read too much into a picture, in which we might have entered or exited from a party. We used to be clicked before and the same happens even now," said the 'Ittefaq' actor.
Hey Folks, Here's What Sid Wants To Tell You
"I think in between, if we didn't meet, people thought there must be something wrong. People have seen us together in two films but I think when they did not see us [together] for some time, they started raising questions about rekindling and such things, but there is nothing to clarify, accept or deny. We have great regard for each other. There is nothing much into it to read."
Was Alia Upset With His Link-Up Rumours With Jacqueline Fernandez?
To this Sidharth replied, "I think when an actor is seen another person, too much is read into it, and that is not fair to any of the parties involved. I was promoting a film with Jacqueline, who was the lead heroine. Alia was travelling at that time. I don't think she could even see A Gentleman. So there is nothing to explain. A picture can say a thousand words but maybe not the correct ones (laughs)."
Don't Jump To Conclusions
He further said, "We meet so many people with whom we get connected and work with; and that's how we form different kind of relationships. Out of that, some relationships carry on regardless of work and that's how it has always been."
Ahem, Ahem
Speaking about his equation with Alia, Sidharth said, "We have immense amount of regard and emotions for each other. That will not change regardless of whether we are clicked [together] or not. That does not change the relationship, respect and the mutual admiration we have for each other. That will remain and you can't change those feelings."