 »   »   » Has Sidharth Malhotra Patched-Up With Rumoured GF Alia Bhatt? The Actor Reveals The Truth!

Ever since Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt made their Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year, their alleged real life romance have always made it to the gossip columns.

Lately, their on-off relationship has been a talking point for many. While there were rumours about the couple calling it quits, a few days back we saw Alia's cute PDA with Sid which definitely raised some eyebrows with reports suggesting they are back together.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Sidharth came clean on all the break-up rumours. We bring you the truth straight from the horse's mouth...