 »   »   » 'Hate Story' Actress Paoli Dam Gets HITCHED; Check Out Pics From Her Traditional Bengali Wedding!

After Ishita Dutta, one more Bollywood actress recently walked down the aisle. We are talking about Paoli Dam who is known for films like 'Hate Story', 'Ankur Arora Murder Case' and others.
The actress tied the town with her long-time boyfriend Arjun Deb who hails from Guwahati. Check out all the inside photos here...
A Hush-Hush Affair
The wedding nuptials took place at Taj Bengal in Paoli's hometown Kolkata in the presence of their parents and near and dear ones.
Paoli and Arjun's Love Story
As per an Indian Express report, Arjun doesn't belong to the film industry and a restaurateur by profession. Paoli reportedly met Arjun through common friends after her film Parapaar's release in 2014 and hit off instantly.
Our hearty congratulations to this newly-wed couple!
