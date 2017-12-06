 »   »   » 'Hate Story' Actress Paoli Dam Gets HITCHED; Check Out Pics From Her Traditional Bengali Wedding!

After Ishita Dutta, one more Bollywood actress recently walked down the aisle. We are talking about Paoli Dam who is known for films like 'Hate Story', 'Ankur Arora Murder Case' and others.

The actress tied the town with her long-time boyfriend Arjun Deb who hails from Guwahati. Check out all the inside photos here...



A Hush-Hush Affair The wedding nuptials took place at Taj Bengal in Paoli's hometown Kolkata in the presence of their parents and near and dear ones.

You Can't Miss The Glow On Paoli's Face Paoli looked dazzling as a Bengali bride.

One More Candid Shot You can see the flutter of excitement of being a new bride on her face!

Paoli and Arjun's Love Story As per an Indian Express report, Arjun doesn't belong to the film industry and a restaurateur by profession. Paoli reportedly met Arjun through common friends after her film Parapaar's release in 2014 and hit off instantly.

A Match Made In Heaven They make a stunning pair together. What do you have folks think?

Pictures From Paoli's Mehendi Ceremony The actress be like 'Mehendi hai rachnewaali'!

So Pretty! Paoli settled for a mustard and olive lehenga on her mehendi ceremony and we must say she looks damn gorgeous!



Our hearty congratulations to this newly-wed couple!