 »   »   » Watch The Trailer Of 'Haunted Villa Lonavala'! The Film Is Based On A True Story

The upcoming horror flick Haunted House Lonavala is based on a true story about a trip organised by a group of friends that turns out to be a nightmare of sorts as they discover the unexpected death of their friend; Lucky's fiancee, who died in a villa at Lonavala.

Lucky, along with his friends start searching the truth behind the untimely death of his wife during the trip and the rest of the story is filled with suspense as they uncover things which will keep you at the edge of your seats.

Haunted House Lonavala, apart from being a horror flick, also gives out a social message about female foeticide and how to overcome such a tragic occurrence. The film stars Balraj Solanki, Mudra Solanki, Mishri Solanki, Rupa Banerjee, Keshav Deore, Roshan Solse and Dinesh Sadashiv.

The film is directed by VV Menon and produced by Yuvas Film Production and is all set to hit the theatres on 15th December, 2017.

Also Read: This Cricketer From England Once Proposed Virat Kohli, Now She Wishes Him A Happy Married Life!