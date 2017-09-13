 »   »   » Hazel Keech Reacts To Her PREGNANCY Rumours! Will She Be A Mommy Soon?

Bollywood and Cricket had a total love eclipse with the wedding of Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech and a lot of people are waiting for some 'good news' from the couple. Rumours have started doing the rounds that Hazel Keech is pregnant and her latest airport pictures are the main culprit for all these speculations.

When asked if she is indeed pregnant or not, Hazel Keech, without blinking an eyelid gave out a straight up answer by saying, "No, I am not pregnant." Well, there you go, folks! Hazel Keech is not pregnant and we'll have to wait longer for the 'good news'!