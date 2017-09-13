 »   »   » Hazel Keech Reacts To Her PREGNANCY Rumours! Will She Be A Mommy Soon?

Hazel Keech Reacts To Her PREGNANCY Rumours! Will She Be A Mommy Soon?

Bollywood and Cricket had a total love eclipse with the wedding of Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech and a lot of people are waiting for some 'good news' from the couple. Rumours have started doing the rounds that Hazel Keech is pregnant and her latest airport pictures are the main culprit for all these speculations.

When asked if she is indeed pregnant or not, Hazel Keech, without blinking an eyelid gave out a straight up answer by saying, "No, I am not pregnant." Well, there you go, folks! Hazel Keech is not pregnant and we'll have to wait longer for the 'good news'!

Hazel & Yuvraj

Hazel said, "Nothing set stone as of now. It'll happen when it has to happen as our marriage happened. It's destiny. I don't know how will it happen, if I am pregnant will he be around as he has to travel so much."

So Lovely

"I think we are kind of happier now and we both have the security of marriage with us," said Hazel Keech.

Busy Bees!

"You know he is far busier now, so I hardly see him post marriage. We are exactly the same. We are very transparent in that sense," Hazel summed it up.

FAQ Questions

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech have been bombarded with questions about having children.

Sparking Rumours

Hazel Keech's recent airport pictures started rumours that she is indeed pregnant.

Internet Is Dark

The speculations were all over the place and sometimes the Internet can hype things up, even if it's totally false.

She's Not Pregnant

Hazel Keech confirmed that she's not pregnant and put a full stop to all the rumours.

Good News

We're sure people will not stop here, and will be waiting for some 'good news' from the couple.

The Couple

Yuvraj and Hazel tied the knot in 2016 and the couple are giving relationship goals to everyone out there.

So Lovely

Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh look so lovely together, right?

Hazel Keech
Read more about: hazel keech, pregnancy, yuvraj singh
Story first published: Wednesday, September 13, 2017, 16:14 [IST]
