 »   »   » HE CALLS IT 'SHAMEFUL'! Shahid Kapoor Condemns The Violent Threats Against Deepika Padukone

Padmavati Controversy: Shahid Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE on Film Release | FilmiBeat

The controversy surrounding Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati just seems to be getting murkier each day with political elements and fringe groups jumping into the picture.

What was even more horrifying was that recently a BJP official from Haryana, Suraj Pal Amu, made an inflammatory speech against Deepika Padukone by announcing Rs 10 Crores bounty on hers and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's heads and also threatened to break Ranveer Singh's legs, who plays the role of Allaudin Khilji!

Shahid Kapoor who was one of the guests at the inaugural ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) finally broke his silence on the Padmavati row. Here's what he had to say...



He Doesn't Believe In Losing His Temper The actor told the reporters, "Sometimes films of this nature.... it gets a bit complicated. I will choose to be optimistic till the due course is done. This is not the time to be angry, not the time to lose your cool. There are enough people doing that. So I would choose to say that I believe in the process."

He Is Optimistic About The Film "I am sure 'Padmavati' will come out. It is a film we are very very proud of. I am sure once people see the film, all this will be forgotten."

Please, No Violence! Shahid condemned the violence threats against o-star Deepika Padukone, calling it "shameful".

Here's What He Says "Of course, any kind of conversation which is violent is not in good taste. I think it was absolutely uncalled for. I hope we will live up to the expectation of the people. I don't want to make any comments specific to a group," he said when asked to respond to Shri Rajput Karni Sena's comments on the film.





Aamir Khan Had A Long Chat With Deepika A source told DNA, "The moment Aamir read the news, he immediately called up Deepika to check on her. He was extremely concerned about her. Aamir and Deepika had a long conversation about the whole scenario and he assured her of being there for her if needed.

Deepika's Co-Star Shahrukh Khan Too Expressed His Concern The source further added, "Deepika's other co-stars including Shah Rukh Khan also called Deepika. Everyone has expressed concern. Deepika, on the other hand, is maintaining an extremely strong stand."





Was The Controversy One Of The Reasons Why Deepika Skipped IFFI? Buzz is that Deepika didn't manage to make it to the Film festival and as per a Mumbai Mirror report, it has got to do with Padmavati. A senior filmmaker told the daily, "Deepika Padukone had confirmed her presence at the festival but was asked not attend in the light of threats to her life as well as the growing controversy around the film."



While it is confirmed that the release date of Padmavati has been 'voluntarily deferred' in the wake of this controversy, there are several rumours doing the rounds about the film's new release date.